Zach Wilson News: Doesn't play in 2024

Wilson did not appear in a single regular-season game in 2024.

Wilson spent the past three seasons with the Jets, who selected him with the second-overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Broncos in late-April and was given a chance to earn the starting quarterback job in training camp, which he and Jarrett Stidham eventually lost to rookie Bo Nix. Wilson served as the Broncos' emergency quarterback and did not see the field during the regular season and in Denver's lone playoff game against Buffalo. The Broncos opted to decline Wilson's team option for 2025, which means he will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, though he'll likely end up serving as the No. 2 quarterback at best wherever he ends up signing.