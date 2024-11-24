Zach Wilson News: Emergency QB again

Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders but will serve as Denver's emergency third quarterback.

For Wilson to get into the game, Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham would both have to be unavailable. It's a role that the 2021 No. 2 overall pick of the Jets has been playing all season for the Broncos. Wilson has yet to appear in a regular-season game in 2024.