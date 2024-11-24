Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zach Wilson headshot

Zach Wilson News: Emergency QB again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 12:35pm

Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders but will serve as Denver's emergency third quarterback.

For Wilson to get into the game, Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham would both have to be unavailable. It's a role that the 2021 No. 2 overall pick of the Jets has been playing all season for the Broncos. Wilson has yet to appear in a regular-season game in 2024.

Zach Wilson
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now