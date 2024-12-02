Zach Wilson News: Emergency QB for Week 13
Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's matchup against the Browns but will serve as Denver's emergency third quarterback.
Wilson has yet to appear in a game for the Broncos this season and will continue to serve as the team's emergency third quarterback in Week 13. Jarrett Stidham will back up Bo Nix on Monday night, and Wilson can only enter the game if both QBs ahead of him become unavailable.
