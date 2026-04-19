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Zachariah Branch News: Arrested Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Branch was arrested early Sunday morning in Athens, Georgia on two possible misdemeanor charges, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Branch is facing misdemeanor charges of obstructing public sidewalks/streets -- prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. The former Georgia wide receiver is expected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Zachariah Branch
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