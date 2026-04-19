Zachariah Branch News: Arrested Sunday
Branch was arrested early Sunday morning in Athens, Georgia on two possible misdemeanor charges, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Branch is facing misdemeanor charges of obstructing public sidewalks/streets -- prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. The former Georgia wide receiver is expected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Zachariah Branch
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