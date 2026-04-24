Zachariah Branch News: Bound for Atlanta

The Falcons selected Branch in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 79th overall.

Branch (5-foot-9, 177 pounds) started two seasons at USC before transferring to Georgia in 2025, where he broke out with a career-best 81 catches for 811 yards and six TDs across 14 games. The 22-year-old lacks size but boasts quick twitch and tremendous speed (4.35 second 40-yard dash), meaning the most natural areas for him to contribute at the NFL-level may be the slot or in a gadget role, as well as potentially in the return game -- a skill set that nicely complements WRs Drake London, Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus. The extent of Branch's role as a rookie may be notably determined by how much chemistry he's able to develop with dueling QBs Michael Penix (ACL) and Tua Tagovailoa this offseason. Branch was arrested Sunday and is facing misdemeanor charges.