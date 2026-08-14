Zachariah Branch News: Involved on offense and special teams
Branch caught two of four targets for six yards and added a three-yard run in Friday's 27-7 preseason loss to the Broncos. He also had a six-yard punt return.
Branch didn't gain much yardage in his NFL debut, but the Falcons made a concerted effort to get the ball into his hands. The speedy Branch is expected to work as a return man on special teams for the Falcons in addition to contributing on offense, where he's battling Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus for depth-chart slotting at wide receiver behind Drake London. Branch will look to strengthen his case for regular-season playing time in Atlanta's second preseason game against the Colts on Aug. 22.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zachariah Branch See More
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADPYesterday
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 EliminationYesterday
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Analysis: Late-Round Risers in Preseason4 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 32 Teams, 32 Sleepers4 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Expert Consensus (Preseason Week 1 Update)5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zachariah Branch See More