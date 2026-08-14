Zachariah Branch headshot

Zachariah Branch News: Involved on offense and special teams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Branch caught two of four targets for six yards and added a three-yard run in Friday's 27-7 preseason loss to the Broncos. He also had a six-yard punt return.

Branch didn't gain much yardage in his NFL debut, but the Falcons made a concerted effort to get the ball into his hands. The speedy Branch is expected to work as a return man on special teams for the Falcons in addition to contributing on offense, where he's battling Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus for depth-chart slotting at wide receiver behind Drake London. Branch will look to strengthen his case for regular-season playing time in Atlanta's second preseason game against the Colts on Aug. 22.

Zachariah Branch
Atlanta Falcons
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