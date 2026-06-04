Zachariah Branch News: Standing out at OTAs

Branch is making an impression with his speed and explosiveness at OTAs, according to Will McFadden of atlantafalcons.com.

New Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa said Thursday that Branch "kind of reminds me of [Jaylen] Waddle." High praise, though the Falcons would settle for less after taking Branch in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 79th overall. He joins a WR room where nothing is certain beyond Drake London, leaving Branch to compete for playing time with Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and others. Branch ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the 2026 Scouting Combine, but he's on the small side (5-foot-9, 177 pounds) even for a slot receiver. If nothing else, the Falcons figure to use Branch as a gadget player and return specialist. ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach reports that Georgia prosecutors recently dropped misdemeanor charges against Branch, who was arrested April 19 after failing "to comply with multiple verbal lawful commands" to not block a sidewalk outside of a crowded bar. It doesn't sound like anything that would warrant NFL discipline.