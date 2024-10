The Bengals waived Carter on Friday.

Carter, a 2022 third-round pick out of Florida, had appeared in all four of the Bengals' games this season before being waived. He tallied nine total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, while playing 166 total snaps (147 defensive and 19 on special teams). Carter is now free to sign elsewhere, and he could be picked up and played as a rotational interior defensive lineman sooner rather than later.