Baun (shoulder) was listed as a DNP on the Eagles' injury report Wednesday.

Baun injured his shoulder during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Giants, and he finished the contest with six tackles (four solo). The 2020 third-round pick will have two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Baun is up to a team-leading 57 combined tackles through the first six games of the regular season.