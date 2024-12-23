Zack Baun News: Double-digit stops in Week 16

Baun recorded 11 total tackles (seven solo), including two tackles for loss, in Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Commanders.

The Wisconsin product has recorded 11 or more tackles in four of his last six games, brining his season total up to 145 stops, which ranks third-best in the NFL. Baun has put together an incredible season in his first year with the Eagles, leading the team in total tackles and forced fumbles (five) through 15 games. He and Nakobe Dean form one of the NFL's best inside linebacker duos and are expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses as the season progresses.