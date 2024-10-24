Zack Baun News: Returns to practice Thursday

Baun (shoulder) was a full participant during Thursday's practice session.

Baun injured his shoulder during Sunday's game against the Giants, which kept him out of Wednesday's practice. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, however, as Baun was able to practice without limitations Thursday. Barring any setbacks, the 2020 third-round pick should be good to go against the Bengals on Sunday. Baun leads the Eagles with 57 combines tackles through the first six games of the regular season.