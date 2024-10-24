Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zack Baun headshot

Zack Baun News: Returns to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Baun (shoulder) was a full participant during Thursday's practice session.

Baun injured his shoulder during Sunday's game against the Giants, which kept him out of Wednesday's practice. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, however, as Baun was able to practice without limitations Thursday. Barring any setbacks, the 2020 third-round pick should be good to go against the Bengals on Sunday. Baun leads the Eagles with 57 combines tackles through the first six games of the regular season.

Zack Baun
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News