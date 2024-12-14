Zack Kuntz News: Could play Week 15

Kuntz was elevated from the Jets' practice squad Saturday in advance of Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Tyler Conklin is dealing with a personal matter and didn't travel with the team Saturday, though there's still a chance he could play Sunday. Kuntz's elevation appears to have been made with the intention of providing insurance at tight end in case Conklin can't suit up. This elevation is Kuntz's first of the campaign.