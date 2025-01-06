Zack Kuntz News: Staying with Jets

Kuntz signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets on Monday.

The 25-year-old joined the Jets' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster in late August. Kuntz was elevated to New York's active roster for the Week 15 win over the Jaguars, failing to record a stat over seven total snaps. He's expected to compete for a depth spot in the Jets' tight end room throughout the offseason.