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Zack Kuntz News: Waived by Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 4:03pm

Kuntz was waived by the Dolphins on Monday.

The tight end signed a reserve/future contract with Miami in February. Kuntz was a seventh-round pick of the Jets in 2023, but he has only appeared in two NFL regular-season games during his career, with the last one coming in 2024.

Zack Kuntz
 Free Agent
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