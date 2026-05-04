Zack Kuntz News: Waived by Miami
Kuntz was waived by the Dolphins on Monday.
The tight end signed a reserve/future contract with Miami in February. Kuntz was a seventh-round pick of the Jets in 2023, but he has only appeared in two NFL regular-season games during his career, with the last one coming in 2024.
Zack Kuntz
Free Agent
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