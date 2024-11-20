Zack Martin Injury: DNP on Wednesday's estimation

Martin (ankle/shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The All-Pro offensive lineman exited the Cowboys' loss to the Texans on Monday night after sustaining an ankle injury, so Wednesday's estimated DNP comes as no surprise. Martin likely needs to upgrade to at least limited work Thursday or Friday in order to play in the Cowboys' Week 12 matchup against the Commanders.