Zack Martin Injury: Injury not career-ending

Owner Jerry Jones said Friday that Martin's ankle injury "shouldn't be viewed as [the] end to his playing [career] at all...it should be viewed as the remainder of this season, and only that," Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Martin battled through ankle and shoulder injuries this season, though those issues forced him to be sidelined for the Cowboys' last two games. There was optimism that he could return for Monday's game against the Bengals, but the veteran guard instead opted to undergo season-ending surgery on his right ankle. The 34-year-old Martin has anchored the Cowboys' offensive line since being selected No. 6 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, and Jones appeared optimistic Friday that Martin will return for the 2025 campaign. With Martin done for the year, Brock Hoffman will serve as Dallas' starting right guard for the last five games of the regular season.