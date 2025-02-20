Fantasy Football
Zack Martin Injury: Intends to retire

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 2:55pm

Martin (ankle) has informed the Cowboys that he plans to retire this offseason, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Martin has one year left on his contract but is coming off of a 2024 season that saw him miss the final seven games with an ankle injury that required surgery. Martin was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2014 draft and was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and was named a first-team All-Pro seven times. He's just 34 years old, but Martin's body has been breaking down in recent years, as injuries have piled up. Martin's next stop is likely the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.

