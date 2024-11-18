Zack Martin Injury: Leaves game Monday night

Martin (ankle) exited Monday night's 34-10 loss to the Texans and did not return, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Martin was limited in practice leading up to the game due to a shoulder injury, but he still ended up playing. Now, his status will again be worth monitoring as Dallas prepares for a matchup with Washington next Sunday. The seven-time First Team All-Pro has started all 10 of the Cowboys' games this season.