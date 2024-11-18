Zack Martin News: Will suit up in Week 11
Martin (shoulder) is active for Monday Night Football against the Texans, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
A shoulder injury held Martin to a DNP/LP/LP practice progression this week, but he'll be able to suit up against Houston. That's good news for the Cowboys, as Martin remains a key part of the team's offensive line despite uncharacteristically struggling at times this season.
