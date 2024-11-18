Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zack Martin headshot

Zack Martin News: Will suit up in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Martin (shoulder) is active for Monday Night Football against the Texans, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

A shoulder injury held Martin to a DNP/LP/LP practice progression this week, but he'll be able to suit up against Houston. That's good news for the Cowboys, as Martin remains a key part of the team's offensive line despite uncharacteristically struggling at times this season.

Zack Martin
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now