Zack Moss Injury: Lands on IR

The Bengals placed Moss (neck) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Moss's move to IR was fully expected after Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported earlier Tuesday that the running back was expected to be shut down for the next two months to recover from the neck injury that was detected late last week. While Moss will miss the rest of the regular season, he won't need surgery to address the injury and could return at some point in the playoffs, should the Bengals qualify. In anticipation of Moss's absence, the Bengals acquired Khalil Herbert from the Bears on Tuesday to bolster the depth behind Chase Brown, who is expected to take over as Cincinnati's clear lead back the rest of the way.