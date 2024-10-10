Zack Moss Injury: Limited in return to practice

Moss (foot) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Moss was unable to practice Wednesday, so his return to a limited session a day later bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Giants. Meanwhile, fellow RB Chase Brown (quadricep) was added to Cincinnati's injury report after being deemed limited Thursday. Friday's final report will reveal whether either running back heads into the weekend with a Week 6 designation.