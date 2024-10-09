Zack Moss Injury: Not practicing

Moss (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The Bengals are now calling it a foot injury, after an ankle issue initially was reported when Moss left Sunday's loss to Baltimore in the fourth quarter. He returned to the game not long after and even took a carry, but he didn't look right and was then pulled for good, leaving Chase Brown to dominate backfield snaps at the end of the fourth quarter and into overtime. Brown should get a huge workload if Moss isn't ready to face the Giants come Sunday night.