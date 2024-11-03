Zack Moss Injury: Ruled out for Week 9

The Bengals downgraded Moss (neck) from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Moss will miss his first game of the season after he was a late addition to the Bengals' Week 9 injury report due to the neck issue, which kept him from practicing Friday. His absence for Sunday's contest leaves Chase Brown in line to operate as Cincinnati's clear lead back, while Trayveon Williams and practice-squad call-up Kendall Milton are on hand to provide depth behind Brown. Moss will have limited time to heal up if he hopes to avoid another missed game, as the Bengals will travel to Baltimore for a Thursday night contest in Week 10.