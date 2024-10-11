Zack Moss News: Clear after full practice

Moss (foot) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at the Giants.

Earlier Friday, coach Zac Taylor told Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site that both Moss and fellow RB Chase Brown (quadricep) were good to go for Week 6 action. Having said that, Moss avoided a designation entirely on Friday's practice report, while Brown was listed as questionable after logging a second consecutive limited session. If Brown is at all inhibited this weekend, Moss could take on a bit more work than normal, which has amounted to 14.4 touches for 67 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring three TDs through five contests this season.