Zack Moss News: Clear second fiddle again Sunday

Moss rushed five times for 11 yards and secured all four targets for 28 yards in the Bengals' 37-17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Moss was seven carries behind backfield mate Chase Brown, although he was more involved in the passing game than the latter. Moss's reception total tied for his second highest of the season, and he now has a 7-61 line through the air on seven targets in the last two games. Moss projects for another hard-to-trust complementary role during a Week 9 home matchup against the Raiders.