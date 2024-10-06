Zack Moss News: Exits late with ankle issue

Moss left Sunday's 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens late in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury, Mike Petraglia of the Jungle Roar podcast reports.

The running back gained 24 rushing yards on nine carries and added 28 receiving yards on three catches (four targets) before limping off the field under his own power, and while Moss wasn't officially ruled out, he didn't get a touch in OT. Should the injury prove to be serious, Chase Brown -- who led the Cincy backfield with 12 carries for 46 yards Sunday -- would be in line for a big role in Week 6 against the Giants.