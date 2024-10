Moss rushed the ball six times for seven yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Browns. He added three receptions on three targets for 33 yards.

Moss seemed to lose his grip on the lead-back role in Cincinnati after losing a fumble in the third quarter of the team's Week 6 win. That was confirmed in Week 7, as Chase Brown saw 17 touches to Moss' nine. Positively, Moss was strong as a pass catcher, highlighted by receptions of 19 and 10 yards.