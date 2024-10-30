Za'Darius Smith Injury: Working through illness

Smith (illness) did not practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Smith logged his fifth sack of the season during this past Sunday's win over the Ravens. However, the 2015 fourth-round pick is dealing with an illness, which kept him out of practice Wednesday and may impact his availability over the next two days. The Browns' final injury report Friday will indicate whether Smith will be able to suit up against the Chargers on Sunday.