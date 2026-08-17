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Za'Darius Smith News: Gets look from Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 6:06pm

The Falcons hosted Smith for a tryout Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Smith worked out with the Browns on Thursday, and it looked like there was momentum building toward the veteran pass rusher reuniting with the team he played for in 2023 and for part of 2024. However, it looks like the Falcons have entered the mix, as Atlanta will be without Jalon Walker for the season due to a torn ACL and James Pearce for eight games due to a suspension. Smith announced his retirement from the NFL in October but elected to resume his career in the offseason.

Za'Darius Smith
Atlanta Falcons
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