Za'Darius Smith News: Good to go vs. Washington
Smith (neck) was limited in Friday's practice but does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Smith popped up on Thursday's practice report with a neck injury. While he was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, there appears to be no concern that the 2015 fourth-round pick is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game. Smith has accrued 10 tackles (seven solo), including 2.0 sacks, through the first four games of the regular season.