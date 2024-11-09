Za'Darius Smith News: Not expected to play Sunday

Smith (personal), who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 10 matchup against Houston, isn't likely to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith was dealt from Cleveland to Detroit on Tuesday, and Rapoport suggests that the edge rusher is "not quite ready" to make his Lions debut. Since he's not dealing with an injury, it seems likely that Smith will be able to participate in Detroit's following game, which will take place Sunday, Nov. 17 against Jacksonville. With Smith expected to be absent against the Texans, Josh Paschal and James Houston should continue to be called upon to rush the passer.