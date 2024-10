Smith tallied two tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals.

Smith took down Joe Burrow for a seven-yard loss midway through the second quarter, which forced the Bengals to punt the ball away on the next play. Smith logged 5.5 sacks through 16 regular-season games in 2023, but he's already up to 4.0 sacks through the first seven games of the 2024 campaign.