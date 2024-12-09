Za'Darius Smith News: Sacks Love in Week 14
Smith tallied two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Detroit's 34-31 win over Green Bay in Week 14.
Smith sacked Jordan Love for a seven-yard loss midway through the first quarter. Smith has logged 3.0 sacks in the four regular-season games since being acquired by the Lions in a trade with the Browns in early November, and he's up to 8.0 sacks on the season through 13 regular-season games. He'll have his work cut out for him to add to that total against Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 15.
