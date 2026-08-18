Za'Darius Smith News: Signs one-year deal with Falcons
The Falcons signed Smith to a one-year contract Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
With injuries and legal problems thinning out their group of edge rushers, the Falcons have bolstered the position group with the addition of Smith, who will turn 34 shortly before Week 1. He announced his retirement last October after playing five games for Philadelphia, just one year removed from a nine-sack season in 2024. Smith may not solve Atlanta's pass-rush problems, but he probably represents an upgrade over some of the other edge rushers that would be taking the snaps if he weren't around.
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