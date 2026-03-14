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Zaire Barnes News: Back with Big Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 3:19pm

The Giants re-signed Barnes on Saturday.

Barnes was a sixth-round draft pick of the Jets in 2023 but didn't play any defensive snaps for the team. He linked up with the Giants last year and saw action in 11 games, logging 93 defensive snaps and 168 special-teams snaps while notching 29 tackles (including 1.0 sacks). Most of Barnes' work on defense last year came in Weeks 12 and 13, and he even made a start against New England in that Week 13 game. He'll likely be competing for a depth linebacker role in 2026.

Zaire Barnes
New York Giants
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