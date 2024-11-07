Fantasy Football
Zaire Franklin headshot

Zaire Franklin Injury: Back at practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Franklin (ankle) participated at practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Franklin missed practice Wednesday after playing 100 percent of Indianapolis' defensive snaps in Week 9, but he's now a step closer to potentially suiting up again in Week 10. If he can practice in full Friday, he could avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.

Zaire Franklin
Indianapolis Colts
