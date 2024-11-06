Fantasy Football
Zaire Franklin Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Franklin (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

The NFL's leading tackler played 100.0 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps in their Week 9 loss to the Vikings, but it now appears he picked up an ankle injury in the process. Franklin will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for Indianapolis' Week 10 matchup against the Bills.

Zaire Franklin
Indianapolis Colts
