Franklin recorded 16 total tackles (five solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Dolphins.

Franklin was able to compile a season-high 16 stops while also stripping fullback Alec Ingold in the third quarter, which was recovered by teammate Taven Bryan. Through seven games in 2024, Franklin has now produced 76 total tackles (35 solo), two forced fumbles and a pass defensed.