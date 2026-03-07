Zaire Franklin News: Heading to Green Bay

The Colts traded Franklin to the Colts on Saturday in exchange for Colby Wooden, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The move gives the Colts some relief as they look to become salary cap compliant, and it also indicates that Quay Walker may not return to Green Bay, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Franklin has logged 100-plus tackles in each of the last four years, and his 173 combined tackles across 17 regular-season games in 2024 led the NFL. If Walker doesn't return to Green Bay, then Franklin would likely start alongside Edgerrin Cooper (ankle) in 2026.