Zaire Franklin News: Heading to Green Bay
The Colts traded Franklin to the Colts on Saturday in exchange for Colby Wooden, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The move gives the Colts some relief as they look to become salary cap compliant, and it also indicates that Quay Walker may not return to Green Bay, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Franklin has logged 100-plus tackles in each of the last four years, and his 173 combined tackles across 17 regular-season games in 2024 led the NFL. If Walker doesn't return to Green Bay, then Franklin would likely start alongside Edgerrin Cooper (ankle) in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaire Franklin See More
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 14: Top Risers and Fallers95 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Footbal Analysis Week 7: Risers and Fallers144 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 6: Top Risers and Fallers152 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 5: Top Risers and Fallers159 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 3: Top Risers and Fallers172 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaire Franklin See More