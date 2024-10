Franklin recorded 10 tackles (three solo) and one pass breakup in the Colts' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Franklin once again played every defensive snap versus Jacksonville, and it was his third game with double-digit tackles. Coming off a career-best 179 tackles in 2023, Franklin is averaging 10.2 tackles per game through five contests, but he's done little else in the box score, with just one pass breakup and one forced fumble.