Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zaire Franklin headshot

Zaire Franklin News: Monster performance in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 12:33pm

Franklin recorded 14 total tackles (seven solo), including four tackles for loss), and one forced fumble in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants.

Franklin was one of the few bright spots on Indianapolis' defense in Sunday's loss, leading the team with 14 total tackles. The Syracuse product has now recorded 10 or more stops in eight of his 16 appearances, accumulating 165 total tackles this season, the best mark in the NFL. Expect Franklin to continue serving as one of the Colts' defensive leaders and top tacklers in the Week 18 matchup against the Jaguars.

Zaire Franklin
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now