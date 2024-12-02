Zaire Franklin News: Posts huge numbers in win

Franklin recorded 12 tackles (10 solo) including 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 25-24 win at New England.

Franklin managed a double-digit tackle total for his seventh game this season in Week 13, and he registered in the sack column for his second straight contest. He still leads the league in tackles by a comfortable margin and profiles as an elite IDP option for the fantasy playoffs after the Colts' bye in Week 14.