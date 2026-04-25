Zakee Wheatley headshot

Zakee Wheatley News: Taken by Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 12:39pm

The Panthers selected Wheatley in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 151st overall.

Wheatley (6-foot-3, 203 pounds) started the final two seasons of his five years at Penn State, demonstrating the versatility and physicality to make up for his lack of high-end speed (4.62 40-yard dash). As a rookie, Wheatley and Lathan Ransom figure to operate as Carolina's top reserve options at safety behind Tre'von Moehrig and Nick Scott. Wheatley boasts the experience to contribute in a rotational role during his first pro season under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Zakee Wheatley
Carolina Panthers
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