White (groin) remained sidelined at practice Thursday.

White, who missed this past Sunday's loss to the Broncos, has now logged back-to-back absences, clouding his status for Sunday's contest against the Steelers. If he remains out this weekend, Alexander Mattison would be in line to continue to work as the Raiders' lead back in Week 6, with Ameer Abdullah once again seeing an expanded change-of-pace role.