Zamir White headshot

Zamir White Injury: Another missed practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

White (quadricep) remained sidelined at practice Thursday.

Back-to-back 'DNPs' Wednesday and Thursday cloud White's status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Friday's injury report will reveal whether the running back has any chance to play this weekend, but if he ends up missing a third straight game, added reps would continue to be available for Sincere McCormick in a Las Vegas backfield that also includes Ameer Abdullah and possibly Alexander Mattison (ankle), who has been limited at practice this week after missing two straight contests.

Zamir White
Las Vegas Raiders
