Zamir White Injury: Deemed DNP to open Week 13

White (quadriceps) was estimated as being a non-participant in practice Tuesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

White didn't practice at all last week and missed Sunday's contest against Denver, and his designation for Tuesday's walkthrough doesn't bode well for his ability to play on Black Friday against the Chiefs. However, his status bears watching to see if he can return to practice in some capacity before that game. Meanwhile, Alexander Mattison (ankle) -- who also was sidelined Sunday against the Broncos -- was estimated as a limited practice participant Tuesday, so he seems to have a better chance than White of suiting up Friday. If neither running back can return for Week 13, Ameer Abdullah figures to lead Las Vegas' backfield again.