Zamir White headshot

Zamir White Injury: Doubtful for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 1:43pm

White (quadricep) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

The same goes for Alexander Mattison (ankle), which sets the stage for the Raiders to likely be without both players this weekend. If the duo is inactive versus Denver, Ameer Abdullah would be the expected starter at running back for Las Vegas, according to Reed, with Dylan Laube and practice-squad member Sincere McCormick also in the mix, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Zamir White
Las Vegas Raiders
