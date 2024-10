White (groin) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Steelers.

This marks White's second absence in a row due to a groin injury, but on a positive note he was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday for the first time since the issue appeared at the beginning of Week 5 prep. In White's stead, Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah will handle backfield reps for the Raiders in roughly a 60/40 breakdown.