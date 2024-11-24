Fantasy Football
Zamir White Injury: Inactive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 12:43pm

White (quadricep) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

With both White and Alexander Mattison (ankle) unavailable, Ameer Abdullah is next up at running back for the Raiders on Sunday, while Dylan Laube and practice-squad elevation Sincere McCormick are also on hand to mix in. The next chance for White and/or Mattison to return to the lineup occurs this coming Friday, when the Raiders travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in a 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

