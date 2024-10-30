Zamir White Injury: Limited by quad injury

White (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

It doesn't seem to be a major injury, considering White managed a limited practice and coach Antonio Pierce mentioned wanting to get the RB more work moving forward. Pierce said Wednesday that Alexander Mattison remains the starter but could cede more work to White, who showed "some positives last year" and now has "got to get out of his funk," per Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site. Realistically, both are better suited for backup roles, but it's possible the pendulum swings back to White at some point in the coming weeks.